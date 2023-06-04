Former Selangor speaker Onn Ismail dies

SHAH ALAM: Former Selangor State Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Onn Ismail died at his son’s residence in Kampung Raja Uda, Pelabuhan Klang at 7.15 pm yesterday. He was 84.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Datin Paduka Datuk Nor Hayati Onn when contacted by Bernama.

“The news that my father (Onn Ismail) died is true. Dad died peacefully. He did not suffer from any chronic disease, only old age. He was in and out of the hospital,” she said.

Onn Ismail served as Selangor speaker for three terms from 1995 to 2008, Umno’s permanent chairman (2004 to 2007), Sementa assemblyman for three terms (1974 to 1982) and Selat Klang assemblyman (1986 to 1995).

The funeral prayers will be held at Kampung Raja Uda mosque before being laid to rest at the Kampung Raja Uda Muslim cemetery after Zohor prayers. - Bernama