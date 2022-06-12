Former Senate president Ahmad Urai dies

KUCHING: Former Senate president Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Datu Abang Mohideen died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre in Petra Jaya here at about 12.30 am today. He was 89.

His personal assistant confirmed news of his passing when contacted by Bernama.

“Tan Sri was rushed to the Normah Medical Centre after he collapsed while attending a function at a hotel (in Kuching). He died at 12.30 am today.

“His body will be taken to his residence in Jalan Muda Hashim this morning,” she said.

He will be buried at the Masjid Bahagian Muslim cemetery here after Zohor prayers.

Ahmad Urai was the Senate president from 1988 to 1990. He had also served as Sarawak Assistant Culture, Youth and Sports Minister.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Ahmad Urai had contributed a lot to Sarawak and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), as he had been involved in politics since before Independence.

“PBB has certainly lost a leader with vast experience and for me personally I have lost an uncle. He was among the older generation of leaders who guided us on how to serve the community,” said Abang Johari, who is PBB president.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a Gawai open house at Dewan Suarah Bau. - Bernama