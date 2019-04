MALACCA: Former senator Datuk Akbar Ali (pix) died today at the Malacca Hospital. He was 70.

Akbar was believed to have died of a stroke at about 11am.

His son Syamsul Azly posted on his Facebook account that his father was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Jamek Kampung Tedong, Merlimau, Jasin near here after Friday prayers, he said.

Akbar is survived by his wife and four children.

He was sworn in as a senator on Aug 27, 2008. — Bernama