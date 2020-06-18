Former Senatory Datuk Ainon Ariffin dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Senator, Datuk Ainon Ariffin died at the age of 84 due to a lung infection today.

According to one of her daughters, Rosalie Abdul Rahman, 62, her mother passed away at 2pm at her house in Lembah Keramat here.

She said her mother had diabetes for almost ten years before having a lung infection earlier this year.

“Before she passed away, my mother had advised her children to ensure their well-being and prayed for the best for us. She had spent her life helping people,“ she said when met at the Lembah Keramat As-Sobirin Mosque where Ainon’s remains were sent for ablution and prayers.

Ainon’s remains would be taken to the Lembah Keramat AU4 As-Sobirin Islamic Cemetery here after Isak prayers.

Rosalie, meanwhile, said her mother had served as Senator of Dewan Negara for two terms from 1986 to 1992 and was at one time Titiwangsa Umno woman’s chief.

Ainon left behind five children, two boys and three girls, including Malaysian Information Department director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman, her fourth child. - Bernama