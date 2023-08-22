Former senior officers’ assocation ready to act as think tank for DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan Bekas Pegawai Kanan Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (Perkasa) is ready to act as a think tank, to provide expertise and ideas to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) free of charge.

Its president, Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz (pix), said that the collaboration is to help realise the vision of Kuala Lumpur as a city for all by 2040, in addition to other focus areas, such as the efficiency of the city’s governance system.

“As DBKL former employees, executives, including engineers, architects, accountants and so on, we are ready to contribute to the benefit of DBKL.

“The city mayor, Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, has also been briefed on the matter, and has agreed to seek Perkasa’s assistance. Insya-Allah, there will be another meeting with him,” he told Bernama at the “Big Breakfast” programme, at Perdana Botanical Gardens.

The event, organised by Perkasa and attended by over 100 members, was aimed, among other things, at strengthening friendships between former DBKL officers.

Mhd Amin Nordin, who is also former Kuala Lumpur’s 11th mayor, believes that DBKL must take measures to further increase revenue and provide better services to the urbanites.

“The problem is that DBKL is unable to generate 100 per cent revenue. DBKL needs to find a mechanism to increase the revenue, which is at 70 per cent, to 90 per cent, because the current administrative costs are high.

“Also, DBKL needs to improve services to the people in the city, especially in terms of cleaning the city, but also in terms of hawker activities and public housing,” he said. -Bernama