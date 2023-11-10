Former soldier charged with murder of wife

KANGAR: A former soldier was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his wife in September.

Indera Zailan Mohamad Sani, 38, is alleged to have murdered nurse Munirah Abu Bakar, 31, at a house in Jalan Padang Nyu, Arau between 10 pm on Sept 29 and 6.55 am on Sept 30.

No plea was recorded from Indera Zailan as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 years and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Magistrate Siti Nor Haliza Md Ali set Nov 17 for mention of the case pending the post-mortem report.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal and Mohd Izham Ali prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Hari Prassaad Rao.

On Sept 30, the body of Munirah was found wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom in the house after the suspect surrendered himself at the Perlis police headquarters. - Bernama