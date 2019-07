MALACCA: A former soldier was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of his wife in a house at Taman Seri Duyong here, early this month.

Mahat Jalil, 56, nodded after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Teoh Shu Yee. No plea was recorded.

He is accused of having murdered Samnah Mohamed, 55, a housewife, at 10.22am on July 3.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court fixed Aug 14 for mention pending a mental health examination report from Hospital Permai in Johor Baru.

Hanis Najwa Nazari appeared for the prosecution while Mahat was not represented. - Bernama