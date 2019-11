KUANTAN: A former soldier lost RM8,390 to a shaman in Mentakab after being duped into believing that the man could predict his future.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 44-year-old victim claimed to know about the ‘services’ offered by the shaman via social media in June.

He said the victim was interested as the shaman could read or predicting his future, which led to him to send a WhatsApp message to the suspect.

“The suspect also offered to perform prayers on behalf of the victim if the reading or the prediction was not as good as he hoped for,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed to have made the first payment of RM100 on June 3, but the shaman demanded more money and the victim obliged by deposited more money amounting to RM8,390.

The victim then suspected something amiss when he could not contact the suspect for several days, prompted him to lodge a report at the Mentakab police station in Temerloh near here yesterday.

The investigation is conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama