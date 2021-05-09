Former soldier shot dead after attacking army control post in Gerik

IPOH: A former soldier was shot dead after he attacked the 4th Battalion Border Regiment control post in Gerik, about 130 km from here, yesterday, police said today.

Perak chief police officer Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the 35-year-old man, armed with a parang, had tried to trespass into the army premises by climbing the fence at the front gate at 6.45pm.

“The man was warned by soldiers at the guard post but acted aggressively by attacking them with his weapon.

“In the ensuing struggle, the soldiers shot the man, who was then taken to Gerik Hospital by the police but he was pronounced dead (on arrival),” he said in a statement.

Mior Faridalathrash said investigations showed that the man joined the army in 2003 but his service was terminated in 2013 because he had mental health problems.

He said police had seized several items for investigation and were still trying to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“We are still waiting for a post-mortem report from the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh. This case is being investigated under Section 9 of Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

“The completed investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action. We hope no one would make any speculation which might jeopardise the investigation,” he added. -Bernama