GEORGE TOWN: The magistrate’s court here today imposed a jail term of three years and a fine of RM7,000 on a former special officer to a DAP state assemblyman, after he was found guilty of outraging the modesty of a 21-year-old woman, two years ago.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap made the judgement on L. Prem Anand, 52, after the defence had failed to raise doubts on the prosecution’s prima facie case.

“After making maximum evaluation on the submissions made by the prosecution and defence, the court found the accused guilty of the charge,” she said and ordered the accused to undergo the jail sentence beginning today and a 12 month imprisonment if the accused failed to pay the fine.

On July 18, 2017, Prem Anand was charged with using criminal force aimed to outrage the modesty of a 21-year-old woman at the car park of an entertainment centre at Lebuh Pantai, here at about 11.30pm, on July 6, two years ago.

The accused, who was a special officer to Paya Terubong assemblyman, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or fined or caned or any two of the sentences if found guilty. - Bernama