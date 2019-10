KUALA LUMPUR: Former Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) CEO Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahad Fenner will be brought to the sessions court here tomorrow to face several corruption charges.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today, said Zahrah will be charged along with her son, Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan.

“MACC has obtained consent from the Attorney-General to charge both of them,” it said, adding that Zahrah and her son were called to the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 2pm today to complete its investigation process. — Bernama