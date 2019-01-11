Former state govt officer remanded over scholarship embezzlement

MALACCA: A former administrative assistant of state government agency has been remanded for four days beginning today to facilitate investigations into alleged embezzlement of a scholarship fund amounting to RM35,400.

The remand order against the 31-year-old suspect was issued by Ayer Keroh magistrate Analia Kamaruddin to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

“Initial check on the documents obtained revealed that the amount of misappropriation is amounting to RM2.5 million and the money should have been distributed to 77 schools in the state,” Malacca MACC spokesman said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, the suspect, wearing MACC’s lock-up attire, arrived at the Ayer Keroh court at about 9.30am before being taken out about an hour later.

The case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for falsifying documents. — Bernama