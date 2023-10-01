Former supervisor pleads not guilty to exploiting family of five as forced labour

SEREMBAN: A former plantation supervisor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of trafficking five family members for exploitation as forced labour.

L. Jaya Seelan, 51, made the plea after the charge was read out in Tamil before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

He was charged with trafficking S. Veerasamy, 46, and wife, A. Rajeswari, 39, their two children, V. Shasikala, 19, and V. Anbarasi, 22, and son-in-law, P. Aridasan, 30, for exploitation as forced labour to settle a debt.

The offence was allegedly committed at Ladang Bukit Tinggi in Rompin, Jempol, between 2008 and Nov 17, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

Jaya Seelan was allowed bail of RM25,000 with one surety and ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set Feb 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi prosecuted, while lawyer M. Gobinathan represented the accused. - Bernama