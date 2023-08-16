Former Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Ab Karim Sulaiman dies

MALACCA: Former Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Datuk Ab Karim Sulaiman died of a heart attack at his home in Kampung Jeram, Masjid Tanah, at 9.20pm yesterday. He was 75.

Malacca Umno Youth leader Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid said Ab Karim was previously treated at a private hospital in Klebang for five days before being allowed to return home yesterday evening.

“Ab Karim will be buried at the Kampung Jeram Islamic cemetery after the Zuhur (midday) prayers,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Ab Karim is survived by his wife Datin Fatimah Md Nor and four children.

He was the former director of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) (now known as Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department) before contesting in the 10th General Election (GE10) in 1999 as a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Udang state seat. He won the seat. He was later elected Tanjung Bidara assemblyman in GE11 in 2004 and appointed as the state’s Environment, Housing and Local Government Committee chairman.

He held the Tanjung Bidara state seat for two terms and his last post was as the state Public Works and Facilities Committee chairman. - Bernama