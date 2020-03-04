Former technician arrested a third time for smuggling ketum powder overseas

PADANG BESAR: Undeterred even after being arrested twice in 2015 and 2017 and jailed for nine months for smuggling ketum powder overseas, a former ATM technician was again detained yesterday (March 3) for a similar offence.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Kampung Paya, Jalan Kaki Bukit about 11.30am when he was sleeping.

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim said on searching the house, police found three transparent packets, a transparent plastic container and a black barrel with an estimated weight of 18 kg.

Also seized were three white sacks suspected to contain 29 kg of separated ketum leaves, one box containing two kilos of ketum leaves and a weighing device.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect used social media platforms to get buyers and received payment transaction before sending the ketum powder via courier service.

“The powdered ketum leaves were processed and packed into one kilogramme packets to be shipped overseas using international courier services (FedEx) to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ukraine,“ he told reporters here today.

He said each packet of ketum powder sold for US$25 (more than RM100).

Muhamad Halim said the suspect has been remanded from today for four days and investigations were ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

The suspect also tested positive for syabu. - Bernama