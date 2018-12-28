Former temple assistant charged with criminal intimidation, possession of pornographic video, adultery

PETALING JAYA: A former temple assistant was charged in two magistrate’s courts today with three charges – criminal intimidation, threatening to distribute a nude photo of a woman and adultery.

Chang Ye Siong, 44, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the court before magistrate Salamiah Salleh, the man, who has two children, was charged with putting fear into a 34-year-old woman by threatening to distribute a nude photo of her. The offence was allegedly committed at Sovotel Hotel, Kota Damansara here in September 2017.

The charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to seven years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Chang also pleaded not guilty to possession of a pornographic video in his cellphone, which was uploaded with the intention to distribute at the office of the D11 Criminal Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya District Police headquarters here.

He faces an imprisonment of up to three years or fine, or both, if found guilty, under Section 292 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in the court before magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir, Chang pleaded not guilty to enticing the woman’s older sister, who is married, and committing adultery with her.

The offence was allegedly committed at Hotel Signature Setia Walk, Puchong here last September.

He was charged under Section 498 of the Penal Code and faces imprisonment of up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Chang was allowed bail of RM12,500 for all three charges and was also ordered to report himself to the nearest police station once a month. He was also ordered not to intimidate the witnesses.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Alia Sumayyah Amran and Mary Phoon Keat Mee, while lawyer Tay Yi Kuan represented Chang and Mohd Syazwan Mohd Hassan held a watching brief for the victims.

Both courts set Jan 29 for mention. — Bernama