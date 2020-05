KUALA TERENGGANU: Mohd Fadali Jalil used to star for the Terengganu football team back in the 90s but has been bed-ridden since January after suffering from a neurological disease and infection due to diabetes resulting in permanent disability.

But thanks to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), things are looking up for the 53-year-old after he received an adjustable wheelchair, air mattress and disposable diapers.

“Upon checking, we found that his contributions to Socso during his playing days allowed him to apply for the invalidity pension and rehabilitation aid,” Terengganu Socso director Farihah Che Husin told reporters when she visited Mohd Fadali at his home in Kampung Bukit Besar here today.

“Apart from what he received today, he will also get another wheelchair, a medical bed and a mattress which will be sent directly to his home by the supplier.”

She added that Socso had also fully borne the RM13,700 cost of a surgical implant for Mohd Fadali in February.

Mohd Fadali, who has five children, said he was grateful for the help extended by the various parties as he could no longer work to feed his family.

“Thank you very much everyone for helping me and praying for my health all these while. I’m really happy because there are people coming forward to help in terms of (covering) the medical costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Youth and Sports Development and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, who also visited Mohd Fadali, said the state government would look into the kind of assistance it could provide former state athletes facing health and financial problems.

“One of the initiatives could be through the Darul Iman Fund or the Sejahtera Card Scheme introduced by the state government, if necessary,” he said. — Bernama