Former theSun photographer dies

PETALING JAYA: Former theSun chief photographer, Raj Kumar Soman died early yesterday morning after a short illness. He was 62.

Former colleagues described his death as not only a great loss to news photography but to the meaning of friendship as well.

theSun’s acting managing editor, Navjeet Singh said Raj Kumar was not only a colleague but a close friend. “His commitment to getting the perfect picture was uncompromising.

“I remember that we once waited under the scorching sun in Kuala Terengganu for close to 90 minutes just to get the right shot for the front page of the newspaper.

“He also fell off the boat at the same event but somehow managed to prevent his camera, which was fitted with a long lens, from getting submerged in the sea. His dry sarcasm and one-liners made working with him a joy. He will be missed for sure.”

theSun’s editorial adviser, Eddie Hoo, described Raj Kumar as unflinching in his loyalty to his friends, colleagues and the company, and not necessarily in this order.

“It is remarkable how he protected his friends during challenging times. I remember how gently he handled one such situation and saved the day for one of our bosses.”

Former the Sun chief reporter Datuk Zukri Valenteno said he had known Raj Kumar for over 30 years. “I remember him as an excellent news photographer. I covered many top-notch assignments with him when I was the chief reporter at theSun between 1995 and 1996.

“I will never forget the page one stories we got during the 1995 General Election. My stories and his pictures were on the front page almost every other day while we were crisscrossing the country for exclusives.

“He was a good and honourable man and a great brother. Raj Kumar will forever be missed and never forgotten.”

Kishen Raj said his father joined the air force in 1980 but was very secretive about his job as he was part of the intelligence unit within the military and never spoke about it.

“He loved photography too. That was his passion, and when he joined theSun in 1993 he took the nickname Jedi Raj and was known by that moniker among his colleagues.”

Final prayers start at noon at No. 5, Jalan 2/21B, Setapak Garden, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves at 3pm for the Sentul Kavi Hindu Crematorium.