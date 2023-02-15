Former Treasury sec-gen’s wish list for govt

PETALING JAYA: With the new month-long Parliament session just starting, the credibility of the unity government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be judged by how well he delivers on his big promises.

Among others, these will be the introduction of reforms for good governance and raising the standards of integrity and accountability in running the country, said prominent social activist Tan Sri Sheriff Kassim, who is also co-founder of the Group of 25, comprising former top civil servants.

He has come up with a wish list of several measures for the government to introduce, starting with strengthening the role of Parliament in protecting the supremacy of the Federal Constitution as the basis of law and order in the country.

He called for the implementation of reforms in institutional governance to reduce, in particular, corruption as well as cronyism, nepotism, wastage and leakage in ministries and government departments.

In this regard, the former Treasury secretary-general also urged the government to enforce Treasury regulations on awarding of government contracts for the procurement of services and supplies through open tenders and competitive bidding.

“We hope the prime minister will ensure a multiracial approach in providing government services and assistance to promote a stronger sense of belonging among all races and communities,” Sheriff said in a WhatsApp message sighted by theSun.

The academic community and civil society should play their roles as the eyes and ears of the people to boost freedom of speech and (independence of) the media.

On Anwar, who is also finance minister, retabling Budget 2023 in Parliament on Feb 24, Sheriff called on the government to abolish subsidies and use the savings to provide cash assistance to those who are “really poor”.

“This will make the rural economy more responsive to the high food prices by going into food production, inland fish rearing, poultry farming, and vegetables and fruit cultivation to raise their incomes.

“Let us return to the free enterprise system in Budget 2023. The best economic policy, although not politically chic, is to let the price mechanism work by itself to provide profit incentives for farmers to grow food crops.

“Don’t listen to all the nonsense about controlling prices to help the poor. A better way to help the poor is through targeted cash assistance,” said Sheriff.