Former tuition teacher pleads not guilty to money laundering

GEORGE TOWN: A former tuition teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of money laundering involving RM12,000.

Jamaliah Ahmad, 62, made the plea before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

She was alleged to have received cash amounting to RM12,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, at about 7 pm on Dec 15, 2021, at a hotel lobby here.

The charge was framed under Section 41(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which provides imprisonment of up to 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Jamaliah was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered to report herself at the nearest police station pending disposal of the case.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court and to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Jan 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hariss Ong Jeffery Ong prosecuted, while lawyer Md Yusuf Md Idris represented Jamaliah. - Bernama