Former UMT staff jailed five years, fined for accepting bribes

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former employee of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) was today sentenced to five years in prison and fined RM89,600 for accepting bribes two years ago.

Sessions court judge Jamaluddin Mat meted out the sentence against Fazrul En Hassan, 41, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s case.

He also ordered the accused, a former senior assistant registrar of the university’s School of Fundamental Sciences (PPSA) to serve a year in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

Fazrul was charged with using his position to obtain RM17,920 in bribes from Bari Bina Enterprise for the supply of 14 sets of cement chairs and tables at PPSA in 2018.

The charge under Section 28 (1) (c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

DPP Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted while Fazrul was represented by lawyer Hayat Muhamad. - Bernama