Former vocalist with popular 1990’s group remanded for having syabu

JOHOR BARU: The former vocalist of a well-known 1990’s group is being remanded for three days from today to facilitate the investigation into a case of drug possession.

Johor police chief, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the male singer was arrested last night with another man along Jalan Camar 1/3, Taman Perling, here, in an operation codenamed ‘’Op Pintu Khas’’ mounted by Taman Perling police from 11.35pm.

“Both men are being remanded to assist the investigation under Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Kamarudin added that earlier, checks into their identification cards found the two men having previous records related to drugs, while the body checks found a plastic packet suspected to contain syabu.

The preliminary urine test found both men to be positive for methamphetamine. — Bernama