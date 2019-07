KUALA LUMPUR: A former director of Yayasan Bakti Negara Terengganu (YBNT), facing 76 counts of cheating over umrah packages in Terengganu, was charged over a similar offence at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohd Adam Mohd Ghazali, 31, also pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Magistrate Haslinda A.Raof.

The man, who is now a personal shopper, was charged with cheating Ahmad Syahir Yusoff@Abdul Manaf, 38, into depositing RM6,000 as advance payment for a non-existent umrah package, into an account belonging to YBNT Umrah Travel, which was run by him, at Bank Muamalat (M) Berhad.

The offence was allegedly committed at No 7, Jalan AU4/4, Taman Seri Keramat Tengah, Hulu Kelang.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Sangitaa (rpt: Sangitaa) proposed bail at RM5,000, but lawyer Kelvinder Singh Sindhu, representing Mohd Adam, requested for a lower bail since the offence involved a small sum and that his client only earned RM2,000 a month and was supporting his parents.

The court set bail at RM3,500 in one surety and fixed Aug 26 for mention. — Bernama