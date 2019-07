KUALA LUMPUR: The 49th prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial today denied that she obtained instructions from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low to transfer RM42 million from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) into Najib’s two AmBank accounts.

Former 1Malaysia People’s Foundation (YR1M) chief executive officer Ung Su Ling, 51, stated so, under cross-examination by the accused’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh on the 39th day of the former premier’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Harvinderjit: Do you agree with me that that you, Joanna Yu, Terrance Geh Choh Heng were getting directions from Jho Low? Ung replied “No”.

Asked whether the word “our friend” in the chat log of a conversation between her and Joanna (Ambank’s Relationship Manager) in February 2015, referred to Jho Low, she replied it was not.

The chat log was in relation to the transfer of RM10 million from IPSB to Najib’s account ending with 880.

Ung had earlier refuted Harvinderjit’s assertion that a chat log between her and Joanna over the transfer of RM27 million and RM5 million from IPSB to Najib’s 880 and 906 AmBank accounts in December 2014, was in reference to Jho Low, whom she was alleged to be seeking instructions from.

IPSB had been appointed to conduct corporate social responsibility programmes for YR1M.

Harvinderjit: Do you know that Dennis See, your cousin who was working in 1MDB, collects cheques from IPSB for Jho Low?

Ung: I did not know.

Harvinderjit: Do you agree that Dennis’s cheques were cashed out for Jho Low?

Ung: Disagree ... I did not know what happened to those cheques.

The witness also disagreed with Harvinderjit’s suggestion that she had never received any fund transfer instructions from Najib’s former private secretary, Datuk Azlin Alias (now deceased).

Harvinderjit: In December, you knew RM40 million was going be transferred into IPSB before you can do your part. Did you know where the money came from?

Ung: No.

Harvinderjit: You maintain you have no knowledge of the source of funds?

Ung: Yes.

Harvinderjit: You know Terrance and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil worked with Jho Low. I suggest, you took instructions from Jho Low?

Ung: No, no, no.

Harvinderjit: You did not know the accounts belonged to Najib?

Ung: No. I don’t remember seeing anything with his name (Najib) on it.

Harvinderjit: You have no other proof that your instruction came from Azlin besides the WhatsApp message?

Ung: No.

She also disagreed with Harvinderjit’s suggestion that she kept mentioning Azlin’s name because it was “convenient” for her as he was already deceased.

At one point, Harvinderjit expressed dissatisfaction saying that the witness was being evasive in her responses.

Harvinderjit: You have been avoiding my questions and not answering me properly.

The witness shot back that the questions were not direct but more to the lawyer’s own interpretation.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama