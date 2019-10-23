Formulate National Stress Management Policy immediately: Cuepacs

MARANG: The Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes the government will immediately formulate the National Stress Management Policy to protect the welfare of civil servants specifically in terms of mental health.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda said that since late last year, Cuepacs had several discussions on the matter with the Public Service Department (PSD).

“The results of studies by several universities and independent bodies have found that over 400,000 civil servants in the country face stress caused by various factors such as work environment, directives given by employers, financial costs or workload.

“This will be detrimental to the civil service system itself ... so Cuepacs hopes the government will immediately formulate the policy because when that happens, only then do we know how our Public Service Counselling Associates (Akrab) and counsellors will ensure their employees are given proper councelling,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Occupational Safety and Health Seminar at the Public Sector East Coast Zone level here today.

The seminar was attended by 250 participants, involving civil servants fromTerengganu, Kelantan and Pahang to provide exposure on the importance of implementing occupational safety and health to protect workers at the workplace. — Bernama