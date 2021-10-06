Forum sessions on resurgence of amendments to Act 355

PETALING JAYA: The Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia (YBAM), Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies and Persatuan Belia Xiang Lian Malaysia will co-organise two forum sessions with the theme of “Resurgence of Amendments to Act 355” in Mandarin and English on Oct 9 and 10 respectively.

The objectives of these forum sessions are to provide a platform for speakers to share rationally on the potential impacts of proposed amendments to Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 and for the public to understand the developmental history of freedom to religion, Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 and Syariah Courts in Malaysia, they said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob’s recent statement that the federal government was currently in the midst of drafting the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act to increase the criminal powers of Syariah Courts has raised concerns among non-Islamic community, YBAM secretary-general Eow Shiang Yen said in a statement today.

“This is followed by another report that the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill is scheduled to be presented to the states for deliberation in the Islamic and Civil Law Coordinating Conference in October once it is finalised and further affirmation from the federal government that it would be tabled in Parliament this year.

“Before this, RUU355 was tabled by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on May 26, 2016 as a private member’s Bill. Some of the proposed amendments included raising the Syariah courts’ maximum sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 strokes of the cane. The current limits are three years’ jail, RM5,000 fine and six strokes,” he added.

To raise the awareness of the public on this amendment, YBAM, Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies and Persatuan Belia Xiang Lian Malaysia have invited Gan Ping Sieu (senior partner of a law firm and co-President of Centre of a Better Tomorrow (CENBET), and Hu Pang Chaw (Central Committee, Parti Amanah Negara) to become the speakers of the Mandarin session, while Professor Dr. Mohd Tajuddin Mohd. Rasdi (Professor, UCSI University) and Siti Zabedah Kasim (lawyer and activist) will be the speakers of the English session. The moderators of the two forum sessions are Ong Yee Hong (Committee member, YBAM Malacca State Liaison Committee) and Eow Shiang Yen (General Secretary, YBAM).

These forum sessions will be broadcasted live on YBAM official YouTube channel（https://www.youtube.com/c/YBAMalaysia）and Facebook Page（https://www.facebook.com/YBAMalaysia）. If there is any inquiry, contact YBAM secretariat (018-2555867).