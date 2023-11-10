Fostering character development among focus of Hijrah Kasih Programme - Fadhlina

KUALA SELANGOR: Fostering character development and strengthening self-identity are among the focus of the 13th edition of the Hijrah Kasih Programme involving residents of Integrity Schools and the Henry Gurney Schools.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the three-day programme, which started on Oct 9, was a collaboration between the Education Ministry (MOE) and the Prisons Department, and it also focused on elevating the dignity of every individual (karamah insaniah) through the cultivation of etiquette, morals and integrity.

She said the programme, which targets residents and young inmates of Integrity Schools and the Henry Gurney Schools under the Prisons Department, is also evidence of MOE’s concern for all students, regardless of where they are.

“This programme involves Muslim students and emphasises character development, especially in schools within prisons,” she told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 13th Hijrah Kasih Programme 2023 at the Integrity School at the Puncak Alam Correctional Centre here.

Also present was deputy commissioner-general of prisons (Security and Correctional), Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak.

The programme, attended by 70 school residents, also emphasises the aspect of aqidah and the strengthening of the foundation of Islam by improving prayer practices and fostering noble morals and etiquette.

In the meantime, Fadhlina said the ministry plans to introduce Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in all 11 Integrity Schools nationwide.

However, she noted that this proposal needs to be discussed at the ministry level and subsequently presented in the Cabinet meeting.

Asked about the possibility of teacher shortage in Integrity Schools, Fadhlina acknowledged the issue but explained that it is not critical, adding that the ministry is constantly working to address it. -Bernama