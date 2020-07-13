Foul smell leads to discovery of man’s body in Indah Bay Apartment

GEORGE TOWN: The mysterious foul odour emanating from a residential unit at the Indah Bay Apartment, Tanjung Bungah here, was resolved following the discovery of a bloated and partially decomposed body of a man, last night.

The body of Dexter Macarten Estrop, 59, was found in a sitting position on the sofa in the living room of his house by the police after receiving a call from his neighbour at 10.45pm to report that there was a stench wafting out from the deceased’s unit over the past few days.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said firemen were called in to help to break the locked padlock to get into the man’s house.

“According to his neighbour, she tried to trace the source of the stench and found it came from the man’s house. She then contacted the police.

No foul play or criminal element was found in the circumstances of death and at the deceased’s home. The remains were taken to the Penang Hospital,” he said when contacted here today.

Soffian said that based on preliminary investigations, several of the deceased’s friends including his girlfriend had last met the man who stayed alone in his apartment on July 8 and he was in good health.

He said the man was a widower and had worked as a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) operator, but had quit his job in January and had not been working since then.

“Based on the condition of the man’s body, it is believed that the victim died within four to five days. The autopsy report found that the cause of death was ‘unascertain due to recomposition’,” he said, adding that it has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama