Foundation delivers masks, Covid-19 test kits to flood victims

SHAH ALAM: As part of its community outreach programme, Berjaya Cares Foundation yesterday brought a measure of relief to more than 2,000 people affected by the floods in Selangor.

Each recipient family, from Kampung Padang Jawa in Shah Alam, were given 400 sets of face masks, sanitisers and Covid-19 test kits to keep them protected from being infected as they struggle to recover from effects of the floods.

Apart from that, Berjaya Times Square also sent 1,000 packets of food to vulnerable groups affected by the floods.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd deputy general manager of corporate communications Shirley Quah said aid had also been extended to a relief centre in Bentong, Pahang.

“We hope this contribution will lessen the burden on these vulnerable families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the loss of their homes (after having) already lost their livelihoods. We empathise with all those affected by the recent floods across the country,” she said.

Councillor Saira Banu, who is a representative of the residents of Zone 6, later took the Berjaya team on a tour of the village, that is located on 60 acres of land near the Klang River.

The team were given a view of the devastation caused by the floods. At one location, there were piles of clothes that had drifted off from homes and at another site, there were beds that had been carried away by the floodwaters.

Saira expressed appreciation to the volunteers but appealed for more help.

“We still need equipment and manpower to move the cars and motorcycles that have been (strewn) during the floods,” she said.

“We also welcome volunteers to help in cleaning up, now that the floods have receded. The villagers also need help to rebuild their lives.”