Foundation, diploma programme students to begin online lectures in August — MOHE

KUALA LUMPUR: The teaching and learning process for foundation and diploma programme students for the 2021/2022 intake which will completely be conducted online begins this August.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement said that the decision was made after taking into account the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

However, public universities can consider the admission of these foundation and diploma students to the campus beginning October or the following semester depending on their readiness.

Parents and students with enquiries can contact the 24-hour MOHE Covid-19 Operations Room at 03-8870 6777/6949/ 6623/6628 or visit higher learning institutions’ (IPT) website or directly contact the respective IPT. — Bernama