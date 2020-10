PETALING JAYA: With the number of Covid-19 cases soaring in Sabah, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia has swung into action by providing immediate assistance.

Tzu Chi has provided aid to Tawau Hospital, Sandakan Hospital, Keningau Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Tuaran Hospital.

A total of 473 beds, 400 sets of mattresses and pillows, and 20 blankets were distributed after the hospitals had reached out to Tzu Chi.

The foundation also contributed 200 boxes of face masks, four units of air conditioners, 21 stand fans and seven tents to the hospitals.

“With the number of confirmed cases continuing to rise daily, our Malaysian hospitals have started finding it hard to cope with the situation at hand,” said Chong Chuan Yit, the head of media for Tzu Chi Foundation Kuala Lumpur.

“At the same time, they have to worry about medical resources running low. Tzu Chi is aware of the sufferings the people have gone through and is ready to provide them with as much assistance as possible.”

Tzu Chi has also assisted Sandakan Hospital in making and distributing a total of 1,950 face shields for frontliners who are giving their all to fight the virus.

It has also provided 165 isolation gowns for frontliners at seven private clinics in Semporna and two private clinics in Tawau.

In addition, Tzu Chi has also contributed towards return flight fares of Sabahans with low-income who were confirmed cases in Lahad Datu.

“If you are keen on helping our Sabahan brothers and sisters, visit Tzu Chi’s official website for details on the Covid-19 Relieve Status and Donation Support at https://www. tzuchi.my/en/covid-19/sabah,” Chong said.

Donations may also be made through https://onlinedonation.tzu chi.my/edonation/prod/eng/DonationDetail.php or through online banking.

The account numbers are 5124 9112 5872 (Maybank) or 202 303 1746 (United Overseas Bank) under the name “Charity-Covid-19”.

For queries, contact Tzu Chi at 088-381779.