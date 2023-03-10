Foundation to hold humanity improvement exhibition

PETALING JAYA: The Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia will be organising its first science exhibition at the Tzu Chi Jing Si Hall in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 8 until Feb 29, jointly organised by the National Health Research Institutes and the National Science and Technology Museum of Taiwan.

Exhibition coordinator Choong Kah Meng said the “Disease Prevention Combat Camp” event will use interactive games to instil basic knowledge and raise awareness among youths, families and communities about infectious diseases.

He said the exhibition will focus on three key elements – prevention, community responsibility and accurate information.

“We wish to emphasise the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and include messages about vaccination and practising good hygiene.

“Everyone has a role to play in controlling the spread of infectious diseases. (The event) encourages individuals to protect themselves and consider the health and well-being of their communities by following recommended guidelines.”

Choong said providing accurate and reliable information is crucial in combating misinformation and fear associated with infectious diseases, adding that it is important to seek information from trusted sources such as healthcare professionals and government agencies, which would help the public make informed decisions about health and safety.

He also said the exhibition is mainly aimed at promoting science education for students or children aged four and above, through easy-to-understand and informative graphics and text, along with engaging interactive games.

“We have prepared activities that are mostly suited for young children such as an augmented reality setup, question and answer session, motion-sensing game and others involving detection and simulation.”

Tzu Chi is also organising activities that promote parent-child bonding and humanitarian awareness.

Choong said activities such as storytelling, a presentation on Tzu Chi voluntary work, workshops and parenting, marriage and self-improvement seminars will be held throughout the five months.

“The seminars will take place from November onwards, with guest speakers delivering messages on various topics.

“We hope that more people will become interested in the community services that we have been carrying out in Malaysia and the rest of the world.

“By promoting universal values such as love for others, we can cultivate a society with greater kindness and spread peace throughout the world.”

Choong said Tzu Chi has no plans to organise health checkups at the moment, but will consider it at the later stages of the exhibition, adding that at least 200 visitors are expected per day during weekends.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying is expected to officiate at the launch ceremony.