Four ‘Ah Long’ group members nabbed over intimidation of MCA Bureau official

JOHOR BAHRU: Four male members of an “Ah Long” group including the mastermind have been arrested for allegedly being involved in committing criminal intimidation against MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau deputy chief Chua Jian Boon in Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said three of the suspects were arrested in Permas Jaya and Taman Setia Indah here at 1 am on Oct 27, while the mastermind was nabbed in Taman Abad at 2.45 pm on Oct 31.

The suspects, aged 18 to 34, were picked up following police intelligence work undertaken after Chua had lodged a police report on Oct 7.

“Chua’s house was splashed with red paint and he was given a threatening note, probably because the loan sharks were unhappy with him for helping many of their victims,” he told a press conference here today.

He said two of the suspects had criminal records for drug offences.

“With these arrests, we have managed to solve eight cases of criminal intimidation and paint spraying carried out by this group,“ he said.

He said nine mobile phones, four vehicle registration cards and two samurai swords were also seized in the raid.

Ayob Khan said, however, three of the suspects had been released on police bail while the 34-year-old mastermind would be charged under Section 507 of the Penal Code at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

On Oct 7, Chua’s residence and two cars were splashed with red paint and a threatening note was left at his house in Kulai. — Bernama