Four Ambank accounts belonging to Najib taken for probe by BNM

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that eight documents, including four Ambank accounts belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak , had been taken from the Ambank branch in Jalan Raja Chulan for investigation by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

BNM Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar said the documents were acquired following a search at the premises on July 6, 2015 to get the list of accounts on investment obligations.

Azizul Adzani, who was the search officer then, said he met the bank’s branch manager, R. Uma Devi and informed her about the account list required by BNM.

“Mrs Uma Devi produced all the documents that I mentioned and after studying the documents, I recorded them in the search list,” he said, adding he went to the Ambank branch with three other BNM officers.

Azizul Adzani, who is the second prosecution witness, was testifying during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim on the second day trial of Najib’s case, involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds amounting RM42 million.

He told the court that the other documents were on three SRC Sdn Bhd accounts and an account belonging to Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd.

To a question by Suhaimi on the purpose of him recording the documents in the search list, Azizul Adzani said it was to record documents taken by BNM for investigation purpose.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The Pekan MP, who is also the sixth Prime Minister, was charged with committing the offence at AmIslamic Bank Berhad in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between August 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is in progress. — Bernama