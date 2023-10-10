Four areas record unhealthy API as of 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: Four areas in the peninsula recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, with Cheras recording the highest reading of 169 as of 9am today.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) by the Department of Environment (DOE), other areas with API of above 100 are Batu Pahat (158) and Larkin in Johor (137), as well as Bukit Rambai, Malacca (156).

Meanwhile, 60 areas recorded a moderate API with readings of 51-100, while four other areas recorded good API readings of less than 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. - Bernama