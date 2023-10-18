Four areas record unhealthy API as of 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: Four areas in the peninsula recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 9am today, with Klang recording the highest reading of 155.

According to the Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, other areas with API of above 100 are Seri Manjung, Perak (123), Tangkak, Johor (119) and Petaling Jaya, Selangor (107).

A total of 54 areas recorded moderate API levels, while 10 other areas had good readings.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is released every hour, based on the readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. - Bernama