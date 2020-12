PETALING JAYA: A group of rowdies paid a heavy price on Sunday for obstructing the police from performing their duty.

A team of policemen who were carrying out crime prevention patrols on Jalan Harapan in Seapark, here, spotted four men loafing in the area and causing a ruckus by revving their motorcycle engines at about 11.45pm.

The policemen pulled over and carried out checks on the men who are aged between 29 and 46.

While doing so, another biker on a high-powered motorcycle arrived at the scene and began revving his engine in front of the policemen.

He too was then summoned by the police for checks.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP NIk Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that while checking the men’s particulars, one of them confronted the police personnel before yelling and berating them.

He said as the police team prepared to arrest the five men, one of them took to his heels and escaped.

Nik Ezanee said the four suspects were held and remanded for three days for investigations.

He said checks showed that two of the suspects have several past records for crimes and drug-related offences.

Nik Ezanee said the case is being probed for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

“We are also searching for the escaped suspect. We urge the public to cooperate when police are conducting their duties.” he said.