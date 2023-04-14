Four arrested for stealing telecommunication cables

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four men including an Indian national suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables in a raid in Shah Alam and Subang Jaya yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said all four men aged between 20 and 35 admitted to being involved in a cable theft case in the Subang Jaya area.

“We also seized tools used to steal the cables namely two units of copper machine tools, wire cutting equipment, a manhole opener and a gunny sack containing 350 kilogrammes of copper with an estimated value of RM11,000.

“We also seized two vehicles used by the suspects for their criminal activities,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said with the arrest of the four suspects, police believed they have managed to solve eight cases using the same modus operandi in the district.

In SANDAKAN, police crippled Geng Nudin specialising in cable thefts following the arrest of a former worker at one of the telecommunication substations in the district.

Sandakan district police chief, ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said following this police believed they have solved 16 cases committed by the gang which had been active since January in the district.

“The suspect is a 32-year-old man and was detained in Kampung Sundang Laut at 8.30 pm last March 12.

“Based on the information given by the suspect, police arrested three men and two women the following day (March 13),“ he said at a press conference to announce the success of Sandakan police in the first three months of the year here today.

According to Abdul Fuad, among the items seized were cables, including those that have been processed to remove the copper, and some substation equipment.

Abdul Fuad said 16 cases of substation cable thefts were among the 32 cases that police solved in the district involving a total loss estimated at RM457,400 with seizures worth RM260,000 collected.

He further said that 17 arrests were made including two foreigners including 13 men and four women aged between 27 and 49, adding that other cases included robberies, house break-ins and car hijackings. - Bernama