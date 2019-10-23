Four arrested in drug syndicate bust, 6.2kg heroin seized

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police crippled a drug processing and distribution syndicate after arresting three men and seizing heroin worth RM119,000 in a raid in a condominium in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, Klang, near here on Sunday.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the 2pm raid at the unit was done following intelligence work by the Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department and the same department from the South Klang district police headquarters.

Police seized 17 packets suspected to be heroin weighing 6.2 kg, heroin base (386gm) and caffeine (500gm), all worth RM119,000, and various drug producing tools, he added.

“The three suspects aged between 18 and 44 are also believed to be involved in triad activities and the drug they produce are meant to be supplied to their triad gang,” he told a media conference today.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been active for the past six months, and following their arrests, another man believed to be linked to the trio was arrested in Port Klang later on the same day.

“Two of the suspects have previous criminal and drug records. The one who was producing the drugs have five previous convictions and is said to have learnt his ‘cooking skills’ in prison.”

All four suspects have been remanded for a week and are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama