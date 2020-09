JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested three men and a woman suspected of being involved in a scam offering job opportunities on cruise ships yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said all the suspects, who are in their 30’s, were picked up at 12.30pm while conducting interviews for the non-existent jobs at a supermarket in Plentong here.

“They offered employment on cruise ships supposedly to start on Sept 15 at the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal. Interested applicants were required to make a payment of RM250 into an account belonging to a company owned by one of the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the police also confiscated several documents including employment application documents and Malaysia’s Shipping Notice of the Marine Department Malaysia.

He said the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal had confirmed that no shipping operators at the terminal offered any employment on any cruise ship, currently or on Sept 15.

According to Ismail, during the Recovery Movement Control Order, cruise ship activities are not allowed at any port or ferry terminal.

He said police believed that 30 applicants had been duped by the suspects.

Ismail said a remand application for all the suspects would be submitted to enable further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“In this regard, the police calls on individuals who have experience dealing with the suspects to come forward in order to assist in investigations involving the case. -Bernama