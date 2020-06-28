Four arrested yesterday for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Four individuals were arrested yesterday (June 27) for various offenses which violated the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in daily briefing statement today, further shared that the individuals detained received compounds.

“The offenses comitted which violated the RMCO involved activities such as karaoke, family entertainment centers as well as activities involving a large number of public presence which made it difficult to maintain social distancing.”

Apart from this, Ismail Sabri also shared that a total of 36 individuals had tested positive for Covid-19 through screenings at the Kuala Lumpur International Aiport (KLIA) from June 10 to June 27.

The latest addition to the 36 cases happened yesterday when two people were hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“The health ministry had screened a total of 6,609 individuals at the entrance of the KLIA and from that number, 6,573 individual tested negative for Covid-19 and are undergoing their mandatory home quarantine.

“36 individuals had tested positive and were sent to the hospital for treatement,” Ismail Sabri said.

He also shared that 148 individuals had entered the country through the Malaysian border in Johor and were also ordered to be under mandatory home quarantine.

“The police conducted checks on 427 cases of home quarantine and found all to have complied with the standard operating procedures that have been set by the government,” Ismail further stated.