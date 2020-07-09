Four Awas cameras to be installed near Menora Tunnel

IPOH: Four Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) cameras will be installed at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) before and after the Menora Tunnel here to reduce the risk of accident in the area.

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general, Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the operation to instal Awas cameras in both directions at the hotspot has been approved by the Transport Ministry and is expected to be carried out by the end of the year.

“With the additional cameras, there would be 49 Awas cameras in total throughout the country including 22 on PLUS so far.

“We will also study adding more Awas cameras in high risk areas to ensure the safety of road users,” he said at a media conference after visiting the Enforcement Station of the Highway Enforcement Unit (UPLR) in Jepalang RTD here today.

He also said the speed limit set for vehicles passing the area with Awas cameras in Menora Tunnel is 70kmph compared to other Awas cameras set at 110 kmph.

Shaharuddin said the technical aspects and specifications in installing the cameras are in the final stage to ensure the suitability of the locations with the cooperation of PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

He said the operation of the Awas cameras at the location would be monitored by UPLR which began its operation at Enforcement Station of UPLR in RTD Jelapang on July 1.

“The calculation of demerit points system for traffic offences (Kejara) is still the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLUS Operation Excellence head, Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said he was confident the installation of Awas cameras at the location would help lower the rate of accident especially among heavy vehicles.

“Records show road users are disciplined in the area but with the cameras and presence of a monitoring team would further enhance safety at the stretch.

“”RTD is carrying out enforcement and set the technical issues as well as specifications while PLUS would provide the power supply and Awas cameras,” he said.

