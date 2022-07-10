Four Bangladeshis detained after decomposing body of countryman found in bushes

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained four Bangladeshis after finding a semi-decomposed body of their fellow countryman in thick bushes near Seri Kembangan, yesterday.

The victim is believed to have been confined by the four suspects earlier to seek ransom from his parents.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 39-year-old victim’s body was found at 7pm in a semi-decomposed stage with his hands tied and face covered with a piece of cloth (sarong).

Mohd Zaid said the four suspects, all in their 30s, were detained in Beranang and Semenyih last Thursday and Friday.

“The victim’s uncle had lodged a police report on Sept 30, after the victim’s mother had received a call in Bangladesh from an unknown man who had demanded 500,000 Bangladesh taka (RM24,000) for the victim’s release.

“The ransom demanded was subsequently paid through a bank in Bangladesh and the suspects had promised to release the victim in two days. However, the mother did not receive any news from the suspects days after the money was paid,” he said in a statement, today.

The victim’s remains have been sent to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem while the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer ASP S Vekram at 019-4737108. - Bernama