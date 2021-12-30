Four bodies found floating near Pulau Buloh, Kepulauan Sembilan

IPOH: Four bodies, three female and one male, were found floating at a location 14.2 nautical miles west of Pulau Buloh, Kepulauan Sembilan, near Pulau Pangkor in Lumut today.

Perak Maritime director Capt Shahrizan Raman said the Perak Maritime Operations Centre (PUSOP) received preliminary information regarding the discovery of the four bodies by the maritime community at 9.05 am.

“The same information was also received at the MERS 999 and MRSC Langkawi lines, (which was) then channelled to the Perak Maritime for further action,“ he said in a statement.

Shahrizan said the Nyalau Maritime Ship (KM), which was on Op Tanjung routine patrol, was then deployed to the location and found all the unidentified bodies at 2.08 pm.

However, he said until now, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had not received any report regarding persons falling into the sea or call for medical assistance at sea based on the discovery of the bodies.

“Perak Maritime does not rule out any possibility of criminal elements at sea in this incident and further investigations will be carried out,“ he said.

Shahrizan said the four bodies were landed at the Royal Malaysian Customs (KDRM) jetty in Kampung Acheh, and handed over to the police for further action.

MMEA urges the seafaring community not to venture out to sea in the event of bad weather and reminded the public to prioritise safety by always wearing life jackets, given the uncertain weather conditions at this time. - Bernama