Four bodies found floating off Johor waters

KOTA TINGGI: The bodies of four unidentified men - believed to be foreigners - were found floating in different locations in the waters off East Johor, within a period of 48 hours since Tuesday.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone deputy director (Operations) Maritime Commander Mohd Najib Sam said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) received information on the discovery of two floating bodies by local fishermen on Tuesday in the waters of Pulau Lima at 12.50 pm and 1.10 pm respectively.

“Two more bodies were found yesterday, one was found by anglers at 8.6 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Balau at 10.30 am, while another body was found by local fishermen at 16 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Sedili Besar at about 12.40 pm,” he said in a statement today.

The four bodies were handed over to the police and taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for further action.

Mohd Najib said there was a possibility of a boat sinking but so far, Johor Bahru MRSC or any police station had not received any complaints about people missing at sea.

“Johor Bahru MRSC has also asked the National Search and Rescue Agency of Indonesia (BASARNAS), but no missing people have been reported so far,“ he said.

Members of the public with information on the incident can contact Johor State Maritime Operations Centre at 07-2199401 which operates 24 hours.-Bernama