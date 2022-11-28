Four bookies of Qatar World Cup matches arrested in Kepong (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Four local men were arrested by the police at a residence in Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, last Saturday, on suspicion of being bookies for World Cup matches.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, in a statement today, said the arrest was made following a raid conducted under Ops Soga.

The police also seized several items, including mobile phones, modems, tablets and laptops in the raid which was conducted at about 10.15 pm, he said.

He said the suspects, all locals between the age of 40 and 48, were now in remand for three days until tomorrow for investigation under Section 4(1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for operating a common gaming house and Section 6(3) and Section 6(1) of the Betting Act 1953 for book-making.

MEANWHILE IN JOHOR, police held four local men over football gambling on World Cup Qatar 2022 around Seri Alam, near here via Op Soga IX from Tuesday to last night.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said all suspects aged between 22 and 57 were believed to be agents of gambling bookies with betting credit limits valued at RM75,000.

“Also seized were RM5,975 in cash and four mobile phones believed to be used for taking gambling stakes on the World Cup,” he said in a statement today.

He said the four individuals would be remanded for three days from today.

In Batu Pahat, police chief ACP Ismail Dollah in a separate statement said a 31-year-old man was picked up on Friday here suspected of taking bets on the World Cup.

He said police confiscated RM185 in cash and a mobile phone and based on inspection of his handphone, the individual has a betting credit limit of RM8,000.

In Muar, police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said two local men aged 34 and 42 were apprehended at two separate premises in Bandar Muar and Parit Jawa from Friday to yesterday believed to taking bets for the World Cup.

“In the raid, three mobile phones were seized together with RM585 in cash, suspected to be involved in bookie activities on the World Cup,“ he said in a statement. All the cases would be investigated under Section 6(30) of the Betting Act 1953. - Bernama