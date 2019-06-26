Four businessman charged with selling unlicensed communications equipment

CYBERJAYA: Four businessmen were charged in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur sessions courts for possessing and selling unlicensed communication equipment, Android TV boxes and AV sender equipment. They were fined a total of RM70,000.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) enforcement and investigation head Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun said the four sold unlicenced Android TV boxes and AV senders.

He said in the first case, Chen Kar Seng, owner of Media Home Enterprise, pleaded guilty to possession of 146 Android TV boxes with the intention to sell them. He was fined RM40,000.

“In the second case, three MSB Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd directors Hing Fook Young, Tan Kim Sia and Ow Kee Foo pleaded guilty to selling seven units of AV Sender contrary to standard, not certified and affixed with the incorrect certification label. They were fined RM30,000.

“Both cases were investigated under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000. All the items were seized by MCMC to be disposed,” he said. Mohd Shafie said the commission would continue to holds operations against the use of unauthorised communications equipment.

“The public is reminded to purchase and use communications equipment with the MCMC label only. This reminder is to protect the safety of consumers and prevent disruption to other communications services,” he added.

To ensure that the communication equipment used is valid and certified, users are advised to check the status of the equipment using the Check Your Label mobile application or via online at https://ecomm.sirim.my.