Four car repossessors nabbed over slashing incident

GEORGE TOWN: Four men aged between 23 and 44 were arrested today in connection a slashing incident here which left two other men seriously hurt.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zamani Che Awang said in the 12.30am incident, the two victims were with friends in Taman Cemerlang, Jelutong here when they were approached by a a group of men wearing ski masks, who then proceeded to attack them with machetes.

“The victims’ friends managed to escape but the duo, aged 19 and 20 were slashed by the men. They were later sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment,” he said tonight.

Che Zamani said information obtained revealed that the suspects and the victims were car repossessors and had earlier in the day squabbled over who got to repossess a car at the Sungai Pinang traffic lights.

“The four men were identified via CCTV footage at the scene of the incident and investigations showed they also have previous criminal and drug abuse records,” he said.

All four are now being investigated under Section 148 and Section 324 of the Penal Code for rioting and for intentionally causing injury using weapons. — Bernama