Four cases of death due to rabies recorded in Sarawak this year

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded six rabies cases, four of which resulted in fatalities between Jan 1 and March 5 this year, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim who is also the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the deaths were reported in the Siburan, Kanowit, Sibu and Bintulu districts.

“Last year, a total of 12 rabies cases with 10 deaths were recorded in Sarawak,” he told a press conference here today.

According to him, since the start of the rabies outbreak in Sarawak in 2017, a total of 48 deaths due to the infection have been reported and therefore he urged the public to take the disease seriously.

“Early vaccination against rabies can save lives,” he said.

Dr Sim also advised the public to get their pet dog or cat vaccinated which is provided free by the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

He said Sarawak also recorded a total of 2,210 animal bite cases from January to March 5 this year, of which 1,205 were dog bites, 985 were cat bites, and 20 were other bite cases.

DVS also took 40 dog and cat samples during that period, of which 16 dog samples and two cat samples tested positive for rabies.

“In addition to that, a total of 514 animals including 492 dogs and 22 cats have been vaccinated by DVS this year,” he said. - Bernama