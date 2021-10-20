Four caught on video riding in reckless manner arrested by police

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested four of the seven men who were captured on a viralled video riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner at Kilometre 14-16 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the four of them, aged 17 and 18 years, who included a student, were arrested by the Port Dickson and Melaka Tengah traffic police in Bukit Rambai and Cheng between 1am and 4am today.

He said police were looking for the other three motorcyclists who are known as ‘Upa’, ‘Darwisy’ and ‘Afiq’.

The video on them riding in a reckless manner went viralled last Sunday. Their stunt was believed to be recorded by a TikTok account holder ym_yuliaevanna and uploaded on the Facebook account of ‘N9 Info Trafik’. — Bernama